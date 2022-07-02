Samsung Electronics has announced that the Samsung Gaming Hub is now rolling out to all of its 2022 smart TVs that is said to bring the best game streaming content and playing experiences with no additional hardware or downloads.

Announced during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, Samsung Gaming Hub is an all-in-one game streaming discovery platform where players can discover and play games they love from partners such as Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia, Utomik, and, coming soon, Amazon Luna.

“The Samsung Gaming Hub combines Samsung’s leadership in streaming technology with our experience in creating the industry’s most cutting-edge hardware, removing the barriers to entry so people can just play,” Won-Jin Lee, President and Head of the Service Business Team at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

“With expanding partnerships across leading game streaming services and expert-curated recommendations, players will be able to easily browse and discover games from the widest selection available, regardless of platform,” it added.

It brings better, faster and more convenient access to all things gaming within Samsung TVs, including the 2022 Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, QLEDs and 2022 smart monitor Series, bridging Samsung’s expertise in hardware and software for an optimal gaming experience.

Players can use their favourite accessories, such as Bluetooth headsets and controllers with the Samsung Gaming Hub without the need to purchase new hardware.

The Samsung Gaming Hub also seamlessly integrates music and streaming services to provide access to more entertainment options during gameplay, with an easy connection to Twitch, YouTube and Spotify directly on the Gaming Hub experience menu.

