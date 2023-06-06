INDIASCI-TECH

Samsung India unveils Galaxy F54 5G with 108MP camera, 6.7-inch display

NewsWire
Samsung on Tuesday launched a new smartphone under its F series ‘Galaxy F54 5G’ with a 108MP camera and 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ 120Hz display in India.

Available in two stunning colours — Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver — the Galaxy F54 comes in the 8GB + 256GB storage variant for Rs 27,999, which is available for purchase across the company’s official website, online and offline stores.

“With features such as Nightography and Astrolapse, combined with an unmatched 120 Hz Super AMOLED+ display, 6000 mAh battery and 4 generations of OS updates, we are ensuring a revolutionary user experience with Galaxy F54 5G,” Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Division, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The smartphone boasts a 108 MP (OIS) No Shake Camera, along with an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, 2 MP macro lens, and 32 MP selfie camera with flagship camera features such as Astrolapse and Nightography.

It also supports ultra-HD 4K video recording at 30 frames per second on both the main and selfie cameras.

Moreover, the Galaxy F54 comes powered by a powerful 6000 mAh battery with the 25W Super-Fast Charging feature, ensuring that users’ device quickly regains power, keeping them connected and productive throughout the day.

The phone comes equipped with an Exynos 1380 5nm processor, offering more power and speed for seamless multitasking and a lag-free experience.

The Galaxy F54 comes with a Voice Focus feature, which minimises background noise during voice and video calls, ensuring crystal-clear conversations.

The new smartphone runs on the latest One UI 5.1, offering a user-friendly interface and seamless navigation.

It also supports up to four generations of OS upgrades and up to five years of security updates.

