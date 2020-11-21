Canindia News

Samsung integrates Google Assistant to 2020 Smart TV lineup

Samsung Electronics has announced that Google Assistant will join the suite of voice assistants currently available on 2020 Smart TVs, providing viewers with enhanced control and discovery abilities.

Google Assistant is currently rolling out to France, Germany, Italy, and the UK.

It will arrive in India, Brazil, Spain and South Korea by late November, and a few more countries by the end of this year.

Available alongside Amazon Alexa and Bixby, Google Assistant is now fully integrated into Samsung Smart TVs and requires no additional downloads, hardware, or installation, and is interchangeable, based on the household’s preference.

“The use of voice assistants on our Smart TVs has grown exponentially since Bixby’s launch in 2018. With Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa now supported, we are inviting our consumers to ask even more of their Smart TVs,” Seline Han, Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

Google Assistant will be available on all of Samsung’s 2020 smart TV models – 4K and 8K QLED TVs, Crystal UHD TVs, The Frame, The Serif, The Sero and The Terrace.

By using Google Assistant voice commands, users will be able to browse channels, adjust the volume, control playback, open apps, and more.

“By bringing Google Assistant to Samsung Smart TVs, we want to connect your living room with the rest of the smart home and help you better manage your day, across your favorite Google services,” said Jack Krawczyk, Director, Product Management for Google Assistant.

–IANS

wh/na

