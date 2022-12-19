Samsung on Monday launched two affordable Galaxy smartphones — Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e — for consumers in India.

The Galaxy A04 comes in two versions — 4GB+64GB at Rs 11,999 and 4GB+128GB at Rs 12,999, while Galaxy A04e comes in three versions — 3GB+32GB at Rs 9,299, 3GB+64GB at Rs 9,999, and 4GB+128 GB at Rs 11,499, according to the company.

Both devices will be available on the company’s official website and other select retail stores for purchase, starting Tuesday.

“Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e carry forward the A series legacy with segment-leading features like 8GB memory with RAM Plus, high storage of up to 128GB, a massive 5000mAh battery and Face Recognition to unlock your phone,” Akshay S. Rao, General Manager, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

For enhanced performance, smooth multitasking, seamless app navigation and uninterrupted gaming, the Galaxy devices come with up to 8GB RAM with RAM Plus feature.

The Galaxy A04 comes equipped with a 50MP dual rear camera, while Galaxy A04e comes with a 13MP dual camera setup.

Both smartphones come with a 5MP front camera to capture selfies, and a rear depth live focus camera to ensure good quality portraits with different modes to capture unforgettable moments, said the company.

For an immersive viewing experience, both devices come sport with massive 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V displays.

Further, the company said that the customers will get the Android 12 full version out of the box.

