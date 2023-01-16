INDIASCI-TECH

Samsung on Monday launched two Galaxy A-series smartphones — Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G — for consumers in India.

The Galaxy A14 comes in three versions — 4GB+64GB at Rs 16,499, 6GB+128GB at Rs 18,999, and 8GB+128GB at Rs 20,999, while Galaxy A23 comes in two versions — 6GB+128GB at Rs 22,999, and 8GB+128 GB at Rs 24,999, according to the company.

The Galaxy A14 comes in Dark Red, Light Green, and Black, while, Galaxy A23 comes in Silver, Light Blue, and Orange, and both devices will be available across Samsung exclusive and partner stores, its official website and other online players starting January 20.

“These devices showcase our premium design philosophy and come with industry-leading features like 16GB RAM with RAM Plus and 5000mAh battery. Starting at a net effective price of just INR 14999, these devices will be instrumental in driving our mission of making 5G accessible to everyone,” Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, at Samsung India, said in a statement.

The Galaxy A14 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate for real smooth scrolling.

With a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen, Galaxy A23 ensures an immersive content viewing experience and offers a 120Hz refresh rate that enables smooth scrolling and fluid screen transitions, the company mentioned.

Moreover, both devices come with a massive 5000mAh battery, with up to two days of power.

The Galaxy A23 supports 25W fast charging and comes equipped with an adaptive power-saving mode that automatically adapts to your usage and switches power-saving mode.

The Galaxy A23 sports a 50MP quad rear camera set-up along with ultra-wide, depth and macro lens to shoot vivid and crisp photos and videos.

However, the Galaxy A14 features 50MP triple-lens rear camera set-up with depth and macro lens for high-quality shots and a 13MP selfie camera.

