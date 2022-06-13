INDIASCI-TECH

Samsung launches affordable 4K Neo TV in India

NewsWire
0
0

Samsung on Monday launched the Crystal 4K Neo TV in India which comes with Dolby Digital Plus and adaptive sound technology.

The new Crystal 4K Neo TV is available in a 43-inch screen variant which is priced at Rs 35,990.

The Crystal technology offers sharper, crisper images with a crystal display.

“The Crystal 4K Neo TV is a perfect amalgamation of cutting-edge technology and chic design that offers vibrant colours with great depth and deeper contrasts for an immersive content viewing experience,” said Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.

The TV comes with Bezel-Less Design and HDR10+ display which shifts colour and contrast scene by scene.

It has built-in connectivity with google assistant, Alexa, and Bixby so that users can search for content, change channels, adjust volume, control playback and more with their voice.

The Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator features allow faster frame transition and low latency for gaming experience.

It comes with the Universal Guide which helps users find their favourite movies & TV shows from among a list of curated content from India’s popular streaming apps.

The PC Mode feature allows users to transform the TV into a personal computer which enables users to create documents or work from the cloud.

It also includes wireless screen mirroring without an internet connection for a big screen or extended screen experience.

20220613-160804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The flavours of Kerala

    Maha U-turn: Lockdown restrictions continue in state

    State Committees decide who will be in cabinet: Yechuri

    MP school issued show cause notice for question on Kareena and...