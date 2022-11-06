SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung has launched a new file-sharing application ‘Dropship’ that allows user to transfer files between all kinds of devices.

According to GSMArena, the application is currently available for South Korean users through the Galaxy Store.

The new application enables users to share up to 5GB of files every day by uploading files from the host device and creating a QR code that recipients can scan to download the file.

The file sender must have an Android 13 smartphone with OneUI 5, which is currently limited to Galaxy S22 series, the report said.

The recipient just has to scan the QR code, which starts the file download instantly without needing the application or a registered Samsung account.

Meanwhile, with the rollout of the stable version of Samsung’s Android 13-based One UI 5 update to its phones, the tech giant had announced to bring new emojis to its devices.

The new update would come with support for Unicode 15. It means the tech giant would be the first Android phone to have the latest emojis.

According to a report, Emojipedia announced in September that a new batch of emojis would be released through Unicode 15 — a standard for encoding, representing and handling text.

20221106-161403

