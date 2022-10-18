INDIASCI-TECH

Samsung launches Finance+ programme in India

NewsWire
0
0

Samsung India on Tuesday launched its popular digital lending programme Samsung Finance+ for consumers to buy its wide range of consumer electronics products this festive season.

The company said that Samsung Finance+ is a simple, universally accessible digital lending platform wherein consumers will be able to upgrade to their favourite premium Samsung consumer electronics product by getting a loan sanctioned within 20 minutes at retail stores across the country.

“At Samsung, consumers are at the heart of everything we do. Samsung Finance+ is a testimony to our consumer-centric innovation and will help drive financial inclusion, furthering our commitment to Powering Digital India,” Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India said in a statement.

“We are positive that Samsung Finance+ will touch the lives of millions of consumers, especially those who are new to credit and are in semi-urban and rural markets,” he added.

The company mentioned that it is launching Samsung Finance+ at around 3,000 consumer electronics stores in 1,200 cities across the country.

It also plans to take Samsung Finance+ to more than 5,000 retail outlets in appx 1,500 cities by the end of 2022, supporting consumers during the festive period.

The Samsung Finance+ platform was developed in India at the Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore (SRI-B), where engineers worked closely with the Samsung India team to assess consumer requirements and design the features of the platform, the company noted.

20221018-185606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sumit Nagal returns to Indian Davis Cup team for Norway tie,...

    TN to focus on Covid vaccine in select districts

    Rahul denied permission to visit Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri

    Sahil Brown outlines his role in ‘Jalsa’