INDIASCI-TECH

Samsung launches IoT-enabled air purifiers in India

NewsWire
0
0

Samsung on Thursday launched the latest Internet of Things (IoT) enabled air purifiers to provide clean air regardless of the environment or room air conditions for consumers in India.

The new air purifiers come in two variants in Beige and Grey colours at a starting price of Rs 12,990 which are available online and offline stores, according to the company.

“Our latest range of air purifiers is designed to remove even the most ultrafine dust particles effectively allowing consumers to breathe pure air. We are optimistic that our new range of air purifiers will help improve the lifestyle of consumers,” Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President of Consumer Electronics Business at Samsung India, said in a statement.

The models cover a wider area of up to 645 sq ft, making them ideal for master bedrooms, fitness studios, hospital rooms, and other large spaces.

The air purifiers come equipped with a “Multi-Layered High-Efficiency Purification System” to remove even ultrafine dust and “SmartThings” that allow the consumer to remotely control the air purifier, the company added.

With a single-button control, these new air purifiers effectively remove 99.97 per cent of nanoparticles, ultrafine dust, bacteria, and allergens.

Moreover, “Auto Mode” in the air purifiers helps in optimising the air quality to suit consumer needs automatically and efficiently, while “Sleep Mode” creates a quiet and comfortable sleeping environment throughout the night.

20221103-181407

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Do Kashmir’s murky ‘double dealings’ stop with Waheed Para?

    K’taka police seize Rs 2 crore worth of drugs, 2 held

    Uber brings mobility fintech Moove to India to boost driver ecosystem

    BMC cracks the whip on ‘unreported’ home Covid test reports