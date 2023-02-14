BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Samsung launches new range of gaming monitors, starting at Rs 75,000

Samsung has launched the latest range of ‘Odyssey Gaming monitors’ at a starting price of Rs 75,000 for consumers in India.

The latest monitors include — Odyssey OLED G8, Odyssey Neo G7 and Odyssey G7.

Odyssey OLED G8 monitor comes in silver colour, at a price of Rs 1,75,000, Odyssey Neo G7 is available in white colour, for 43-inch and black colour for 32-inch at Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 1,30,000, respectively, and Odyssey G7 comes in black at a price of Rs 75,000.

“The new range of monitor caters not only to gaming enthusiasts but also provides an excellent cinematic experience through its smart entertainment hub. The unmatched refresh rate and sleek design of the screens are the primary requirements of a modern-day user who prefers speed over delays and latency,” Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The monitors are engineered and designed to provide faster refresh rates, a better gaming and viewing experience, an improved audio system, and higher pixel density all while being housed in a premium slim metal design, said the company.

Moreover, with its Smart Entertainment feature, the new gaming monitors provide a next-generation gaming experience as well as entertainment on the same screen.

In addition, consumers can convert the gaming monitor into a smart TV with just a click with the inbuilt entertainment hub feature, the company mentioned.

