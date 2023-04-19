SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung has launched its ‘News’ application with daily briefings, news feeds and podcasts to give users access to daily news from a wide variety of publications.

The company launched the app in beta and will be rolled out to users in the US.

“We created Samsung News to deliver breaking and premium news to Galaxy users in an easy-to-access format. Our goal is to support users by letting them curate their ideal news experience,” Avner Ronen, VP of Product Development at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

Samsung News will initially provide access to news content from a wide range of partners, including Bloomberg Media, CNN, Fortune, Fox News, Glamour, GQ, HuffPost, Money, Newsweek, New York Post, Parade, POLITICO, Refinery29, Reuters, Salon, Slate, Sports Illustrated, The Daily Beast, TheStreet, USA TODAY and Vice.

Additional news sources will be added to the app over time through Samsung’s syndication partner — upday, according to the company.

Moreover, the company said that users who already have the Samsung Free app on their device will see the icon change to Samsung News starting on April 18, when their apps are updated.

Initially, the feature will be available on select phones, and in the coming weeks, it will roll out to all addressable devices, the company stated.

