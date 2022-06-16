INDIASCI-TECH

Samsung launches Wallet to streamline digital keys, payment

To help users organise digital keys, boarding passes, identification cards and more in one application, South Korean tech giant Samsung on Thursday introduced a new platform — Samsung Wallet.

The company said that Samsung Wallet is protected by defence-grade security from Samsung Knox and takes advantage of an open Galaxy ecosystem by integrating with Samsung Blockchain Wallet to easily monitor cryptocurrencies and SmartThings to unlock doors.

“Samsung Wallet is bringing a new level of everyday convenience to mobile devices with a totally safe and secure environment for storing digital keys, cards and more,” Jeanie Han, EVP and Head of Digital Life, MX Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to open ecosystems, we will continue to expand on the capabilities of Samsung Wallet by working closely with our trusted partners and developers,” Han added.

Samsung Wallet gives users a refined interface and one-swipe access to their payment cards, loyalty and membership cards and more.

It also incorporates the functionality of Samsung Pass which securely stores passwords and enables users to quickly and easily log into apps and services.

The company said that later this year, Samsung Wallet will also begin to support official IDs, such as mobile driver’s licences and student IDs.

