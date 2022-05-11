SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung, LG begin next-gen foldable display war

NewsWire
0
0

Display giants Samsung and LG on Wednesday showcased future foldable screens that move from existing single-fold designs to fold twice like a tri-fold wallet, and displays that fold both inwards and outwards.

At the annual Display Week conference in Califrornia from May 10-12, the South Korean giants showed revolutionary displays including two-way mobile slidables, new foldable displays for gaming, and the most advanced quantum dot display technology for the large display market.

Samsung Display premiered its 12.4-inch slidable display, with a panel that expands the screen horizontally – from both ends.

The Flex OLED zone showcased Flex G, which folds inwards twice, and the Flex S, that folds both inward and outward.

The company’s 6.7-inch slidable product also debuted at Display Week that expands upward, unlike existing mobile sliding displays that stretch horizontally.

This capability is advantageous for document work, as well as social media postings, said the company.

Samsung Display also showcased ‘Gaming Foldable OLED’ display which allows controllers to be attached at both ends, but can also be folded in half.

LG Display unveiled a completely new form of foldable OLED technology this year – an 8-inch 360-degree Foldable OLED which freely folds in both inward and outward directions.

The screen can be folded over 200,000 times without compromising its performance thanks to a stable module structure. It also uses a special folding structure to minimize creasing, providing a comfortable and cutting-edge user experience, said the company.

LG Display also brought next-generation OLED solutions with a 97-inch OLED.EX TV display, the biggest of its kind, for the first time to the public.

The company showcased a 42-inch ‘Bendable OLED Gaming’ display which boasts a curvature range of up to 1,000R, or a radius of 1,000mm.

20220511-152202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rohingya genocide: Facebook faces massive $200 bn legal action in UK,...

    Lucy asteroid spacecraft’s instruments working normally: NASA

    Distant planet gains 2nd atmosphere through volcanic activity

    realme GT2 Pro to have 1TB storage in top-end variant: Report