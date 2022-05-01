SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung likely considering price cuts for upcoming foldable phones

NewsWire
0
0

South Korean tech giant Samsung is likely planning toAreduce the prices of the upcoming foldable phones by using ATL batteries.

According to TheElec, Samsung was reviewing using batteries from Chinese battery maker Amperex Technology Limited (ATL) for its upcoming foldable smartphones.

The company is likely considering including ATL as a supplier for its foldable phones to save on costs as analysts expect Samsung to lower the price tags of its latest foldable phones launching later this year.

According to the report, batteries account for around 5 per cent of the cost of manufacturing smartphones.

If Samsung’s MX business, the name of its mobile business, approves of the use, it will be the first time that it is using batteries from ATL for its Galaxy Z series of foldable phones.

ATL once lost the South Korean tech giant as a customer in 2017 following the controversy around the Galaxy Note 7 phones catching fire.

Samsung had blamed faulty batteries as the cause of the debacle at the time.

However, since then, the Chinese battery maker had resumed supplying batteries to the tech giant for the Galaxy A and M series of smartphones. It also started supplying to premium smartphones again with the Galaxy S21 last year.

Samsung had so far mostly used affiliate Samsung SDI for the batteries used in the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold series.

20220501-143130

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Multi-storeys built with thermocol could be quake-resistant buildings of future

    ‘Covid-19 pathogen has genetic footprint never observed in natural coronavirus’

    Covid precaution causing dermatitis to 2/3rd population

    Google tells employees to return to offices in US