SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung likely working on two new budget smartphones

NewsWire
0
37

In a bid to woo users, South Korean tech giant Samsung is likely working on two new affordable smartphones.

According to SamMobile, the company’s budget smartphone portfolio for 2022 should soon expand to include a couple of new Galaxy models. And, the company is likely working on a couple of new budget models which should hit the market as the “Galaxy A04” and “Galaxy A13s”.

The Galaxy A04 and A13s carry model numbers “SM-A045F” and “SM-A137F,” respectively. However, there is no additional hardware information to go by as of now.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A04 could be a slightly lesser version of the A04s, though it remains to be seen in what ways, exactly, the report said.

The report mentioned that both the phones are said to be a JDM phone, meaning it will not be manufactured by Samsung in its own facilities but by partners in China.

Recently, the company has launched five smartphones — Galaxy A13, A23, A33 5G, A53 5G, A73 5G — under its Galaxy A series portfolio in India, which starts at Rs 19,499.

20220504-183603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IT major Infosys says it won’t work with Russian clients

    Apple reportedly fixing known Safari fingerprinting bug

    First private space mission astronauts return to Earth

    Hyderabad-based Biological E. to get mRNA technology from WHO for Covid...