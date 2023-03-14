SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung may ditch Exynos chipsets for Galaxy S24 series

Tech giant Samsung will reportedly ditch Exynos system-on-chips (SoCs) for its upcoming flagship series ‘Galaxy S24’.

According to a Twitter leaker, smartphones in the Galaxy S24 series will not use an Exynos SoC anywhere in the world, reports SamMobile.

Therefore, the S24 series will likely be similar to the latest S23 series, and is expected to come packed with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

According to rumours, the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC might come with 1+5+2 CPU core architecture featuring one Cortex-X4 mega-core clocked at up to 3.75GHz, five Cortex-A720 CPU Cores operating at 3.0GHz, and two Cortex-A520 CPU cores running at 2.0GHz.

The tech giant is expected to unveil its Galaxy S24 series in early 2024, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that Samsung was speeding up the development of its in-house CPU which will be used on its Galaxy smartphones and Galaxy Book PCs, and also that it held an internal meeting with a team committed to CPU core development.

However, later, the company had claimed that reports of a new internal CPU development team were not true.

