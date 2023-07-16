INDIA

Samsung may integrate ChatGPT into Internet Browser app

Tech giant Samsung could integrate ChatGPT into its Internet Browser app. This information was revealed by the code found in Samsung Internet Browser v22.0.0.54, reports Android Authority.

The strings hint that ChatGPT integration in the Internet Browser could be an experimental Labs feature. The browser is expected to make it easier for users to run queries on ChatGPT without having to visit the ChatGPT website.

“There is a ChatGPT settings placeholder and another one for selecting the ChatGPT model,” the report said. Users will likely be able to utilise ChatGPT to summarise already-existing web pages, which could serve as a useful browser highlight feature.

The report further mentioned that the Samsung Internet Browser app does not currently have a functioning ChatGPT integration. Although there are third-party browser plugins that provide access and functionality to ChatGPT, they cannot be compared to a first-party integration.

Meanwhile, in April this year, the tech giant had released a beta update of its web browser with three new features to improve the application’s usability.

