BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

Samsung may launch foldable screen laptop next year

NewsWire
0
0

Samsung is reportedly planning to enter a new device segment — “foldable screen laptop” next year with a 17.3-inch OLED panel.

According to SamMobile, in 2023, Samsung Display plans to produce 8.5 million OLED panels for laptops, a 43 per cent increase over this year.

The majority of those panels will go to ASUS, which is currently using LG’s foldable OLED panels in its foldable screen laptops.

According to market research firm Omdia, the company also intends to sell such foldable 17.3-inch OLED panels to Samsung MX, which manufactures Galaxy-branded laptops.

If this is true, users may see a Samsung laptop with a foldable screen, said the report.

The 17.3-inch OLED panel from Samsung Display can be folded in half, with each half measuring 13.3 inches.

When such a laptop is folded, the top half of the screen can be used as a display, while the bottom half can be used as a touchscreen keyboard, the report added.

Last week, Samsung’s Mobile Experience (MX) Business formed a completely new team for designing and developing its own chipsets, media reports said.

The company has formed an application processor (AP) solution development team within the business.

According to sources, the MX Business is forming its own identical team either to optimise these Exynos chips for its Galaxy line or, more likely, to entirely develop its own processors in the future, reports TheElec.

20221219-174204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Local lockdowns to dent automobile MoM wholesale numbers

    Finance Minister says India’s growth resilient despite exogenous threats

    Subsidies to renewable energy fell nearly 45% since FY 2017 peak;...

    Thomas Cook India plans to raise up to Rs 450 cr...