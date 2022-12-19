Samsung is reportedly planning to enter a new device segment — “foldable screen laptop” next year with a 17.3-inch OLED panel.

According to SamMobile, in 2023, Samsung Display plans to produce 8.5 million OLED panels for laptops, a 43 per cent increase over this year.

The majority of those panels will go to ASUS, which is currently using LG’s foldable OLED panels in its foldable screen laptops.

According to market research firm Omdia, the company also intends to sell such foldable 17.3-inch OLED panels to Samsung MX, which manufactures Galaxy-branded laptops.

If this is true, users may see a Samsung laptop with a foldable screen, said the report.

The 17.3-inch OLED panel from Samsung Display can be folded in half, with each half measuring 13.3 inches.

When such a laptop is folded, the top half of the screen can be used as a display, while the bottom half can be used as a touchscreen keyboard, the report added.

Last week, Samsung’s Mobile Experience (MX) Business formed a completely new team for designing and developing its own chipsets, media reports said.

The company has formed an application processor (AP) solution development team within the business.

According to sources, the MX Business is forming its own identical team either to optimise these Exynos chips for its Galaxy line or, more likely, to entirely develop its own processors in the future, reports TheElec.

