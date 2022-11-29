Tech giant Samsung is reportedly working on a new ‘Self Repair Assistant’ mobile application for DIY (do it yourself) enthusiasts.

The tech giant’s newest trademark application provided insight into the company’s plans for its Self-Repair programme, reports SamMobile.

According to the trademark application, the app’s icon consists of a stylised cogwheel and a wrench against a blue background.

The trademark application explained “Self Repair Assistant” as a “computer application software for mobile phones for self-installation and self-maintenance of smartwatches, tablets, mobile phones, and earbuds.”

It is expected to provide “consultancy and information services relating to self-installation and self-repair” of various mobile device types.

It will help users by telling them how they should manage and repair their Samsung mobile devices.

The company introduced its similar Self-Repair programme in the US in August.

By then, the programme was only accessible to a few Galaxy devices, so the new application is likely to expand on that list.

Samsung launched the programme in collaboration with iFixit, which provides the parts, tools, and instructions for disassembly and repairs, the report said.

