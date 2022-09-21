SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung may power Exynos chipset in Galaxy S23 series

NewsWire
0
0

South Korean tech giant Samsung is likely to use the Exynos chipset for its upcoming flagship Galaxy S23 series, which is expected to launch in 2023.

According to GizmoChina, Samsung is apparently having internal conflicts about whether to use the in-house Exynos chip or Qualcomm’s next-gen SoC in the upcoming Galaxy flagships.

Tipster Ice Universe revealed via Weibo that Samsung’s MX (Mobile eXperience) division is not very happy with the performance of the company’s Exynos chipset in the Galaxy S22 smartphones and “hopes” the upcoming Galaxy S23 smartphones will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC.

However, Samsung’s leadership wants to continue using the Exynos chipset in next year’s flagships, the report said.

Several reports suggest Samsung’s Exynos 2300 SoC, which is said to be on par with Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, could power the Galaxy S23 series.

A recent report revealed that the S23 lineup will feature no upgrades in terms of display size. However, they may offer better specs, like supporting a higher peak brightness level, lower power consumption, and more.

The S23 series is said to have three models — Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The high-end S23 Ultra could feature some serious upgrades.

As per a report, the device will feature a 200MP primary sensor on the back.

All the models in the series are expected to be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC and Exynos chipset and will focus on battery efficiency.

20220921-082204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Microsoft ends support for Internet Explorer in Windows 10

    Samsung unveils new auto chips for high-end cars

    Musk is now $100bn richer than Jeff Bezos

    WhatsApp may let you keep disappearing messages even after they are...