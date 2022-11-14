SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung is reportedly planning to reduce its smartphone shipments by 13 per cent next year.

The tech giant was not able to sell as many smartphone units as it had expected because of many reasons, including the supply-chain issue caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, reports Gizmochina.

The plan to reduce the shipments by 13 per cent, roughly turns out to be 30 million units.

Although the smartphone maker was able to raise its market share in terms of shipments during the third quarter of this year in comparison to the second quarter, the company had an overall decline of about 8 per cent when compared year over year, the report said.

It was recently reported that Samsung was expected to sell 270 million smartphones next year with focus on its foldable devices.

The estimate of 260 million units sold in 2022 was around 10 million more than the last year, and the company wanted to increase that by 10 million next year.

The company was concentrating on foldables in order to achieve this goal because it could increase profitability as opposed to just sheer sales volumes overall.

