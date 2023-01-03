SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung may showcase foldable plus slidable display at CES 2023

Samsung will reportedly showcase the world’s first foldable plus slidable OLED panel at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

The tech giant is likely to call it a hybrid panel, reports SamMobile.

According to the report, “once this screen is folded open, an additional part of the screen comes out when it is slid open”.

The panel is expected to have a diagonal measurement of 8 inches when fully folded and 10 inches when it is unfolded.

Additionally, the hybrid OLED panel is likely to measure 12.4 inches when completely unfolded and slid open.

The company might be testing this panel for devices that can turn from smartphones to tablets and laptops according to the user’s need, the report said.

Meanwhile, in September last year, Samsung Display and chip-maker Intel had revealed the world’s first 17-inch slidable display for PCs that slides seamlessly, not unfolds.

Samsung Display CEO JS Choi had displayed a prototype PC that slides from a 13-inch tablet into a 17-inch display, with a flexible display and a sliding mechanism.

