Samsung may soon unveil new sensor for AR/VR headsets

Tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to unveil a new time-of-flight (ToF) sensor for AR/VR (mixed reality) headsets which will feature an on-chip Image Signal Processor (ISP).

“Samsung is planning to unveil a new ToF sensor targeting the VR and AR markets in VLSI 2023. This sensor supports on-chip ISP and is manufactured using a 2-stack process technology,” Tipster @Tech_Reve tweeted on Wednesday.

“It can measure distances at speeds of up to 60fps with a maximum range of 5m, all while supporting low power consumption of 188mW.”

Last month, it was reported that the tech giant was planning to develop chips for XR (Extended Reality) devices as the company is expected to unveil a new XR headset sometime later this year or the first half of next year.

Meanwhile, in February this year, the South Korean firm announced that it has partnered with Qualcomm and Google to build an ecosystem for XR.

The announcement did not include any specific products under development or a timeline for them but industry experts speculate Samsung might develop XR headsets built on Qualcomm’s chipset and Google’s operating system.

