Samsung may start developing chips for self-driving homes on wheels

NewsWire
South Korean tech giant Samsung will reportedly start developing a new series of chipsets designed for home appliances and future self-driving cars that may share some similarities with smart homes.

According to SamMobile, the company may start the development of such chips before the end of 2022.

Back in August, Samsung announced that it wants nearly all future home appliances to be Wi-Fi and SmartThings-enabled.

In order to support its vision of a connected home, the company might soon develop new chipsets to help the cause.

Additionally, Samsung reportedly noticed a trend in which businesses are starting to conceptualise electric self-driving vehicles with electronics and home appliances like TVs and refrigerators.

The company wants to create chipsets that can power smart homes as well as future EVs that may boast “home on wheels” characteristics, according to the report.

Despite declining quarterly profits in Q3, Samsung’s automotive electronics division, led by Harman International, saw sales rise 51 per cent year-over-year. The company is now said to push its digital cockpit products more to the forefront.

To achieve this vision of making chips for “home on wheels”, Samsung may have to move away or upgrade from the existing Exynos Auto V9 platform or at least explore additional solutions, reports SamMobile.

