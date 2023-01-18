SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung mobile biz head bets big on upcoming Galaxy S series

NewsWire
0
0

Ahead of the upcoming Unpacked event on February 1, TM Roh, president and head of MX Business of Samsung Electronics, has shared the company’s continuous efforts in order to achieve its goals and bet big on upcoming S23 series.

The best example of the tech giant delivering on its vision, to make durable devices to last longer and incorporate more sustainable materials, is the Galaxy S series, Roh said in the company’s blogpost on Tuesday.

“This year, GalaxyAS series has extended our innovation heritage by doubling down on our fundamentals,” he added.

At the Unpacked event, the company will show how “innovation and sustainability working together brings the ultimate premium experience”.

“Performance isn’t just about more power. It is also about innovation that lasts,” Roh said in a statement.

“The MX Business will continue its efforts in helping to realise these goals by taking tangible climate action across business and product lifecycles,” he added.

Last week, Samsung had officially confirmed the launch date of its upcoming smartphone series, Galaxy S23, on February 1.

This will be the first in-person Unpacked event after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

It will also be live-streamed on the tech giant’s official website.

20230118-125206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amazon stops selling e-books on Android app amid new Google Play...

    MediaTek captures 46% share in Android tablet apps chips

    Smart TVs herald connected experiences for Indians: OnePlus India CEO

    Swiggy delivers 1.65 lakh, Zomato gets 16,514 biryani orders on NY...