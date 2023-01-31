BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung not to cut investment despite significant profit drop

NewsWire
0
0

Samsung Electronics reaffirmed on Tuesday it has no plan to cut investment for this year despite disappointing earning results in the fourth quarter on a slump in demand.

While unfavourable market conditions are expected to persist, “on the flip side, this is a great opportunity for us to prepare for the future,” the company said during an earnings call.

Samsung will “continue to make the infrastructure investments that are necessary to respond to mid-to-long term demand, and to secure the essential clean rooms that we would need to do that. So in conclusion, this year’s (capital expenditures) plan is expected to be similar to previous years,” it said.

The remark came amid wild speculation that Samsung might join the list of other major memory chip firms, including SK hynix and Micron Technology, to reduce investment and production to deal with falling prices and oversupply, reports Yonhap news agency.

Samsung, the world’s largest memory chip and mobile phone maker, also forecast the portion of research and development investment within its total capex will rise this year “in order to enhance our process technology competitiveness and stabilize our process technology early on.”

Earlier in the day, Samsung announced disappointing earnings results for the three months ending in December.

Its fourth-quarter operating profit shrank 69 per cent from a year earlier to an eight-year-low of 4.3 trillion won ($3.49 billion), as the global economic slowdown hurt the sales of electronic devices and semiconductors that power them.

It is the tech giant’s lowest quarterly operating profit since the third quarter of 2014.

Sales fell 8 percent to 70.46 trillion won for the three months ended Dec. 31, the company said.

“The business environment deteriorated significantly in the fourth quarter due to weak demand amid a global economic slowdown,” the company said in a statement.

20230131-151003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vishal Sikka’s AI platform Vianai Systems raises $140M

    Ashok Gehlot govt bets big on renewable energy

    Rupee ends flat at 79.86 against US dollar

    India: From a milk deficit country to world’s largest producer