BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung opens $220 mn R&D centre in Vietnam

NewsWire
0
0

Samsung Electronics has held an opening ceremony for a research and development centre in Vietnam, in what the tech giant said is the largest such facility in the Southeast Asian country set up by a foreign firm.

“I expect the R&D centre to contribute to Vietnam’s industrial competitiveness and to the relationship between South Korea and Vietnam,” Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong said at the opening ceremony in Hanoi, reports Yonhap news agency.

The ceremony was attended by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Science and Technology Minister Huynh Thanh Dat and senior Samsung executives, including Roh Tae-moon, president and head of mobile business at Samsung Electronics, and Choi Joo-sun, president and CEO of Samsung Display.

A total of 2,200 employees will work at the US$220 million, 16-story R&D centre to research and develop software and technologies for mobile phones and other smart and network devices, the company said, adding it will make the centre become Samsung’s global technology foothold for wireless devices.

Samsung made inroads into Vietnam in 1989, when Samsung C&T Corp., the construction unit of Samsung Group, set up a trade office there. Samsung Electronics officially established its Vietnam office in Ho Chi Minh City in 1995.

Since establishing a mobile phone manufacturing plant in Bac Ninh, north Vietnam, in 2008, Samsung has been more aggressively investing in the country to become one of the largest foreign investors in the Southeast Asian country.

Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest mobile phone maker, operates two smartphone plants that are responsible for more than half of Samsung’s global smartphone shipments.

20221224-171203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre, IRDAI at variance on mode of appointing CVO

    RLDA invites online bids for leasing 7.36 acre land in Chennai

    Rising global Covid cases to impact capital flows, heighten inflation: Ind-Ra

    IDFC First Bank’s Q1FY22 net loss at Rs 630 cr