INDIASCI-TECH

‘Samsung Pay’ to become ‘Samsung Wallet’ in India on Jan 31

NewsWire
0
0

South Korean giant Samsung will merge its mobile payment solution ‘Samsung Pay’ and password management application ‘Samsung Pass’ into ‘Samsung Wallet’ in India on Tuesday with more exciting features.

The tech giant teased from its @SamsungIndia account: “Have you marked your calendar yet? Only 1 day left for Samsung Pay’s big transformation! Buckle up and watch this space to know more! T&C apply.”

According to a video attached to the tweet, the launch of the new payment service is on January 31.

‘Samsung Pay gets better, Just 1 day to go,” said the tweet.

According to Sam Mobile, the company will rename it as Samsung Wallet which is now ready for the Indian market.

Earlier this month, the company had revealed that the new app would be launched in the country before the end of January.

Samsung Wallet would also be launched in seven other markets.

With the help of Samsung Wallet, users can securely store things like boarding passes, credit cards, cryptocurrency, debit cards, digital keys, identification cards, login passwords and even loyalty/membership cards.

Samsung Knox, a defence-grade digital security system, protects all the data in the application.

20230130-104204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    With four flops in a row, banner founded by Yash Chopra...

    ‘He raised a beautiful topic…’: Ashwin joins Rohit Sharma in criticism...

    Israeli embassy conducts free health clinic for underprivileged in Delhi

    Jammu all-rounder Vivrant Sharma strikes big in IPL auction