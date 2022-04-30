INDIASCI-TECH

Samsung pips Apple to retakes top spot in global smartphone market in Q1

NewsWire
0
0

Samsung Electronics has retaken the top spot from Apple in the global smartphone market in the first quarter this year, a new report has said.

While Samsung’s shipments declined 3 per cent (on-year), it was the only top-five smartphone brand to grow quarter-on-quarter.

The South Korean tech giant shipped 74 million units of smartphones over the January-March period.

Its market share rose to 23 per cent from 19 per cent last quarter, resulting in Samsung taking the top spot from Apple in Q1 2022, according to Counterpoint Research.

Apple’s shipments declined by 1 per cent annually to reach 59 million units in Q1. This was after an expected seasonal quarterly shipment decline of 28 per cent.

Xiaomi, OPPO and vivo’s component struggles continued, causing a quarterly and annual decline in their respective shipments, the report mentioned late on Friday.

The global smartphone market declined by 7 per cent YoY, shipping 328 million units in Q1 2022.

The decline was caused by ongoing component shortages, as well as Covid resurgence at the beginning of the quarter and the Russia-Ukraine war towards the end.

“Samsung seems to have overcome component shortages that affected its supply last year, as evidenced by higher-than-expected growth in its shipments despite a late flagship launch,” said senior analyst Harmeet Singh Walia.

While component shortages are expected to ease soon, the Russia-Ukraine war poses a new challenge to the recovery of the global smartphone market.

“However, the impact of the war may develop wider ramifications if it leads to a drop in availability of raw materials, a rise in prices, further inflationary pressure and/or other vendors withdrawing from Russia,” said research director Jan Stryjak.

20220430-095856

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    KTR flays Centre for going back on rail coach factory promise

    NE will be main development hub of India: Prime Minister

    India reports 2,503 new Covid cases, lowest in 680 days

    Congress’s K’taka leaders to protest fuel price hike on Friday