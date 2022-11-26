BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung plans to launch new research unit to combat semiconductor downfall

Tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to launch a new in-house global research unit next month, to combat semiconductor downfall.

The new organisation will launch under the Device Solutions Business Division and will be assigned to research new investment avenues, as well as, analyse the global semiconductor market, reports SamMobile.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the tech giant and other semiconductor companies have seen a continuous decline in demand, supply chain interruptions, and excess inventories.

Samsung appears to be hoping that the formation of a global semiconductor research unit will improve things.

Instead of depending on outside sources, the tech giant plans to run its own in-house research to examine the global semiconductor market more closely.

Earlier, the head of Samsung Semiconductor had also claimed that things might not get much better next year, the report said.

Last week a report mentioned that the company was planning to reduce its smartphone shipments by 13 per cent next year.

The tech giant was not able to sell as many smartphone units as it had expected because of many reasons, including the supply-chain issue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

