Samsung plans to make fingerprint login 2.5 bn times more secure

Tech giant Samsung was reportedly working on a technology that will make fingerprint login 2.5 billion times more secure in 2025.

The new technology will make the full OLED screen capable of scanning multiple fingerprints simultaneously, instead of using a small scanner that can read one fingerprint at a time, reports SamMobile.

In August this year, the tech giant also announced that it was developing an All-in-One fingerprint sensing solution for the next-generation displays ‘OLED 2.0’.

Users using Galaxy devices in the future won’t need to be concerned about placing their fingerprints in the correct spot on the screen.

The entire screen can serve as a fingerprint scanner with OLED 2.0 and the future All-in-One fingerprint scanning solution.

Samsung was most likely going to be the first OEM (original equipment manufacturer) to offer multi-fingerprint scanning, taking the lead in the sector, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week it was reported that the tech giant was working on a new ‘Self Repair Assistant’ mobile application for DIY (do it yourself) enthusiasts.

The company’s newest trademark application provided insight into the company’s plans for its Self-Repair programme.

