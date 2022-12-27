SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung raises over $10 mn for Global Goals

Samsung Electronics announced that it has reached a significant milestone to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), or the Global Goals, with a contribution of more than $10 million to the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

The funding, which came from the Samsung Global Goals application, will help UNDP in promoting resilience and accelerating global growth, the company said in a blogpost on Sunday.

The Global Goals, which were established by the UN in 2015, provide a common blueprint of ambitious benchmarks for a more equal and sustainable world by 2030.

“The 17 Global Goals promote collaboration and collective action to address inequality, climate change, ecosystem degradation, education and other pressing global challenges,” the company said.

In 2019, the tech giant had launched the Samsung Global Goals application in collaboration with UNDP as part of its initiative to deliver innovative solutions in support of the Global Goals.

Since then, the company’s global Galaxy community has joined the effort by using the application as a simple yet meaningful tool to improve their daily lives.

“Through our partnership with UNDP and the Samsung Global Goals app, the Galaxy community has been instrumental in advancing the Global Goals,” said TM Roh, president and head of Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics.

The Samsung Global Goals application is installed on around 300 million Galaxy devices globally, including smartphones, tablets and smartwatches.

“As we approach the halfway point of the 2030 deadline, this coming year is crucial in our pursuit to advance the Global Goals,” said Achim Steiner, administrator, UNDP.

The application allows users to donate directly, use wallpapers to increase ad-earnings or generate funding by watching advertisements in the app.

