SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung re-releases its web browser for Wear OS

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Samsung has re-released its internet web browser for Wear OS smartwatches.

Last week, the tech giant’s web browser disappeared from the Play Store, leaving people with no option to install a reputed web browser on their smartwatch, reports SamMobile.

However, the company has not provided any details why it did that.

This might indicate that the company was coming up with a new version of the application.

Samsung Internet is the only well-known web browser for Wear OS, the report said.

Meanwhile, in November last year, the tech giant had rolled out a new option to move the address bar of its mobile web browser to the bottom.

The new layout was added with an update to the Samsung Internet beta app, which was then available for the company’s Android smartphones.

20221218-155802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google to upgrade Nest smart home device to Fuchsia OS

    GLEX 2021 to celebrate 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin’s first space...

    Huawei launches Mate 50 series with satellite connectivity ahead of Apple

    ‘Do you want an edit button?’ tweets Musk as Parag Agrawal...