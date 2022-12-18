Tech giant Samsung has re-released its internet web browser for Wear OS smartwatches.

Last week, the tech giant’s web browser disappeared from the Play Store, leaving people with no option to install a reputed web browser on their smartwatch, reports SamMobile.

However, the company has not provided any details why it did that.

This might indicate that the company was coming up with a new version of the application.

Samsung Internet is the only well-known web browser for Wear OS, the report said.

Meanwhile, in November last year, the tech giant had rolled out a new option to move the address bar of its mobile web browser to the bottom.

The new layout was added with an update to the Samsung Internet beta app, which was then available for the company’s Android smartphones.

