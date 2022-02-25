Samsung releases Expert RAW app for Galaxy S22 series

Samsung introduced the Expert RAW camera app with Galaxy S21 Ultra and now a new report has claimed that the app is now available for the Galaxy S22 phones.

According to the post on Samsung Community Forums, the Expert RAW camera app will be made available on the Galaxy devices including S22, S22 Plus, S21 series, the Z Fold 3, and more.

Expert RAW is a fairly new app that brings professional-grade imaging capabilities to Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone.

Launched in November 2021, the app quickly grew in popularity among Galaxy S21 Ultra users, reports Android Headlines.

The Expert RAW app fixes a number of issues including when using the telephoto camera. This could also solve issues including shutter speed information when attempting to capture long exposure photos with the Expert RAW app.

Images can also be saved in their lossless JPEG versions or 16-bit linear DND RAW formats. Expert RAW also supports HDR. One can even directly open DNG RAW files in Adobe Lightroom through a dedicated button on the image viewer screen.

Meanwhile, the Expert RAW app will become available for a number of older phones as well. This includes the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in April and the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 before the end of 2022.

Meanwhile, Samsung shipped 271 million units in 2021, up 6 per cent from 2020, mainly due to increased demand for its mid-tier and M series smartphones.

