SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung reportedly delaying Galaxy Tab S9 Series’ launch: Report

NewsWire
0
0

South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly delaying the launch of the next-generation Galaxy Tab S9 series due to the recent global economic uncertainty.

Earlier this year, Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S8 series one and a half years after the Galaxy Tab S7 family, citing The Elec GizmoChina reported.

The upcoming premium tablets from the company were initially planned to release in December. But now, it seems that they will be introduced next year, the report said.

As per the report, Samsung’s decision is due to the recent global economic uncertainty.

As the Covid-19 global pandemic has almost ended, the demand for IT products has started dropping worldwide, the report said.

Samsung planned to produce 33.6 million units of tablets in 2022. But due to poor demand, the company may not be able to fulfil its plan.

DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) predicts that the overall tablet market will decrease by 8 per cent this year. However, the premium tablet category (OLED and Mini LED) is expected to grow by 22 per cent.

Hence, Samsung is said to have a new plan for its next-gen flagship tablets. The Galaxy Tab S9 series will reportedly have three models, just like the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

20221007-101003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ISRO taking steps to protect India’s space assets

    Apple releases AirTag ‘Tracker Detect’ app for Android

    Elon Musk’s SpaceX to launch OneWeb satellites

    Microsoft ends support for Internet Explorer in Windows 10