Samsung S23 Ultra AI ‘doesn’t apply’ any image overlaying to Moon photos, says company

Amid the ongoing debate over Samsung S23 Ultra and photos of Moon clicked by the device, the South Korean giant on Tuesday told IANS that the artificial intelligence (AI) computational processing “does not apply” any image overlaying to the photos of the Moon.

A debate sparked after a Reddit user posted that the company is applying way too much computational processing to Moon photos to make those look more real.

The company told IANS that when a user takes a photo of the Moon, “the AI-based scene optimisation technology recognizes the Moon as the main object and takes multiple shots for multi-frame composition, after which AI enhances the details of the image quality and colours”.

Samsung rejected the claims that its AI applies any image overlaying to the Moon photo.

“Users can deactivate the AI-based Scene Optimizer, which will disable automatic detail enhancements to the photo taken by the user,” the company further informed.

Samsung unveiled the 100x “Space Zoom” feature in its S20 Ultra for the first time in 2020.

The 100X ‘Space Zoom’ includes 10x Optical Zoom and 10x digital zoom with AI Super Resolution technology.

According to the company, “Zooming in past 10x may cause some image deterioration”.

With Galaxy S23 Ultra, users can get sharper images and videos.4

Visual noise that usually ruins low-light images is corrected by a new AI-powered image signal processing (ISP) algorithm that enhances object details and color tone.

Galaxy S23 Ultra has a new 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor that captures epic moments with incredible precision.

Low-light or in situations that would normally create a blur, videos are stable with doubled optical image stabilizer (OIS) angles in all directions on Galaxy S23 Ultra.

According to Samsung, advanced and object-based AI analyses each detail in the frame, even down to minute facial features, such as hair and eyes, to carefully reflect a person’s dynamic characteristics.

