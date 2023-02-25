Samsung Electronics has held a screening event of “Faith”, a short film shot entirely on the latest Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone, showcasing the device’s powerful camera capabilities.

“Faith” is a 10-minute action thriller movie directed by South-Korean filmmaker Na Hong-jin, known for his work in horror films, including ‘The Wailing’ (2016), reports Korea JoongAng Daily.

The short film was screened at South Korea’s Megabox’s Dolby Cinema on Wednesday.

“We ran a number of tests to capture the scenes using the smartphone, trying to understand the camera’s performance and features, and the shooting went without difficulties,” Hong-jin was quoted as saying.

The film was shot in a dark building with only a few light sources, including pale fluorescent lights and a bright muzzle flash.

However, even in a low-light setting, the texture of the actor’s make-up-covered skin and thin scratches engraved on a metal key was clearly visible on screen, said the report.

Moreover, the film’s director said that he found the quality of the scenes filmed with the Galaxy smartphone “surprising”.

“Filmmakers like I wona¿t be able to use a camera’s performance as an excuse for the final work, I thought after monitoring the footage,” Hong-jin mentioned.

The S23 Ultra has a 200-megapixel camera sensor called Isocell HP2, which is a significant improvement over the previous 108 megapixels, and its improved Nightography feature allows for better low-light photography.

In 2022, Samsung partnered with Oscar-winning filmmaker Charlie Kaufman to make a short film using the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

