INDIASCI-TECH

Samsung set to launch 2 Galaxy A Series phones under Rs 10K this week

NewsWire
0
0

Riding on its success, Samsung is set to launch two affordable Galaxy A Series smartphones this week under Rs 10,000.

The new smartphones — Galaxy A04 and A04e – will have the RAM Plus feature, supporting up to 8GB RAM, industry sources told IANS.

RAM Plus allows users to add virtual RAM storage to their phone as per their usage to ensure apps run well and multitasking is smooth.

Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e are expected to launch with a 5000mAh battery for all-day usage.

Galaxy A series is among the most popular smartphone series in India as it brings useful and innovative features at an affordable price point for young consumers.

In October, Samsung unveiled Galaxy A04s with a 90Hz refresh rate and 5000mAh battery for Indian consumers.

Galaxy A04s sported a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a super smooth 90Hz refresh rate, and offered 64GB inbuilt storage that supports expansion up to 1TB via microSD card.

According to sources, Samsung is likely to keep the momentum going with new launches over the next few weeks.

In an earlier statement, Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, had said that at Samsung, we believe in openness with the Galaxy experience powering endless possibilities.

“The Galaxy A series epitomises that belief by making flagship-like features accessible at an affordable price point,” he had said.

20221214-145603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    98 sarpanchs of Mahisagar issued notices for drawing water illegally

    Kolkata cash recovery: Prime accused still absconding, father goes missing too

    Apex NGO body’s gathering violates prohibitory orders in Shillong

    Delegation of J&K Students’ Association calls on LG Manoj Sinha, discuss...