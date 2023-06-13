BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung, SK hynix on lookout for further developments in US chip export policy

NewsWire
0
0

South Korea’s chip industry is keeping close tabs on the status of exemptions from Washington’s export control measures designed to limit China’s access to advanced chip technologies following a report that such exemptions could be extended.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Alan Estevez, under-secretary of commerce for industry and security, told an industry gathering last week that the United States intended to extend existing exemptions for the foreseeable future.

Last October, Washington temporarily exempted Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, the world’s two largest memory chip makers, from its export curbs against China, reports Yonhap news agency.

At that time, the U.S. Department of Commerce allowed the two South Korean chipmakers to engage in the activities necessary to maintain current production of integrated circuits in China for one year without further licensing requirements.

On Tuesday, Samsung and SK hynix declined to comment on the article.

It had been feared the sweeping export curbs would disrupt the operations of South Korean chipmakers, as they must undergo a case-by-case review by Washington to get authorization for business transactions in China.

Under the restrictions, companies should receive a license for equipment exports to Chinese firms that make advanced chips, such as DRAM chips that are 18 nanometers or below, NAND flash chips with 128 layers or more and logic chips 14 nm or below.

Samsung, the world’s largest memory chip maker, runs a chip manufacturing plant in the Chinese city of Xian, which is responsible for some 40 percent of its global NAND flash production. In Suzhou, the chipmaker runs a semiconductor packaging factory.

SK hynix currently operates multiple plants in China, including one in the eastern city of Wuxi where it manufactures about half of its global DRAM chips.

Aside from the export curbs, Washington has put pressure on global chipmakers to align with it in an ongoing race for chip supremacy through the $53 billion Chips and Science Act, which demands recipients of federal money limit their investment in China.

20230613-144604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Encouraging innovation in Ayush, Prime Minister awards startups at Global Ayush...

    Budget 2022: Big boost to MSMEs expected

    Steel production to be doubled to 300 MT per annum by...

    Commodity market shock to trigger all-round price rise