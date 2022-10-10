SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung, SK hynix vow to run China factories despite US chip export curbs

NewsWire
0
0

Samsung Electronics and chip-maker SK hynix will strive for smooth business operations in China, in spite of the latest US export controls, on the basis of continued consultations with governments concerned, according to officials of the firms.

The Joe Biden administration announced a set of restrictions last week that will cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made with US equipment in an apparent bid to slow Beijing’s technological and military advances.

The move was feared to disrupt operations of the South Korean chip giants in China, as they must undergo a case-by-case review by Washington to sell advanced chips to China, reports Yonhap news agency.

“The (South Korean) government has closely discussed the matter with the industry circle, and it has made consultations with the US side based on the discussions,” a Samsung official said.

“I hope the two governments will draw constructive conclusions over remaining issues. We will do our best to operate factories in China without a hitch through continued, closed consultations with the governments concerned,” the official added.

SK hynix issued a statement and vowed thorough preparations to get US licenses while working closely with the Seoul government.

“We will strive to run factories in China while abiding by international norms so as to minimise the impact (of the export curbs) on the domestic semiconductor industry,” the release read.

The industry ministry here said the restrictions would not seriously impact the domestic firms. But it is necessary to minimize uncertainty through consultation with the US.

“We will review and discuss related issues with the U.S. by using a working group under the South Korea-U.S. Supply Chain and Commercial Dialogue (SCCD) platform as a regular discussion channel,” the ministry said in a release.

20221010-113003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    iPhone 14 series likely to have autofocus front camera

    AstraZeneca Covid jab-based cancer vax produces shows promise

    7 electric bikes gutted in fire at Pune showroom, overcharging suspected

    Samsung India R&D team turns smartphone into a DSLR with ‘Expert...