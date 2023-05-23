INDIASCI-TECH

Samsung ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ receives over 50K registrations

Samsung India on Tuesday announced that its national education and innovation competition ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ has seen overwhelming participation from youth with over 50,000 registrations coming in from across the country.

According to the company, the top three teams in the competition stand a chance to win Rs 1.5 crore to turn their ideas into action.

Youth, especially from smaller towns and districts of the country, such as Begusarai, Chitradurga, Dharwad, Gulbarga, Jalpaiguri, Khurda, North 24 Parganas, Madhubani and Pathanamthitta have sent in their ideas.

Youth from all over the country have sent in their ideas to solve real-world problems around e-waste management, recycling of marine plastic waste, circular economy, climate change, providing clean water, healthcare costs, mental health, and more.

Moreover, the company will select the top 30 teams (individuals or teams of up to three members) from among the applications received, which will be trained and mentored by Samsung and its partners — Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) at IIT Delhi and MeitY Startup Hub — at a residential bootcamp at IIT Delhi, helping participants enhance their ideas.

Youth can apply for ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ by May 31 on the company’s official website.

First launched in the US in 2010, ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ is currently operational in 63 countries globally and has seen over 2.3 million young people participate worldwide.

