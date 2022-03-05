Samsung stops shipping products to Russia

South Korean tech giant Samsung is suspending shipments of all of its products to Russia, media reports say.

“Due to the current geopolitical developments, shipments to Russia have been suspended,” reads a statement from an unnamed Samsung representative, via Samsung’s generic PR email address.

“We continue to actively monitor this complex situation to determine our next steps.”

According to The Verge, Samsung is also making donations to humanitarian efforts.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted and our priority is to ensure the safety of all our employees and their families,” the company said.

“We plan to actively support humanitarian efforts around the region, including aid for refugees. To this end, we are donating $6 million, including $1 million in consumer electronics products, as well as voluntary donations from our employees,” it added.

