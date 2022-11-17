SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now to 2021 smart TVs

Samsung has announced that it is expanding access on its 2021 smart TVs to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia’s GeForce Now, and other game streaming services.

The applications for Xbox Cloud Gaming, Amazon Luna, GeForce Now, and Utomik will start rolling out next week onA2021 smart TVs, reports The Verge.

“When Samsung Gaming Hub rolled out earlier this year on 2022 TV models, the number one question we received was, when is cloud gaming coming to my 2021 TV?” said Mike Lucero, head of product for gaming, Samsung Electronics.

However, the tech giant’s gaming hub won’t be available on 2021 TVs and only individual appications will be accessible, the report said.

In March last year, the company had unveiled its 2021 lineup of Micro LED, Neo QLED, lifestyle TVs, monitors and soundbars, that aimed to redefine the role of TV in the home and let consumers get the most from their screens — work efficiently, communicate effectively, and explore personal passions.The company which was the number one global TV manufacturer for 15 consecutive years, aimed to break new ground in 2021 to offer consumers extraordinary viewing experiences.

