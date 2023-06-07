SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung to hold foldable-focused Galaxy Unpacked event in S.Korea next month

Samsung on Wednesday announced that it will unveil its next-generation foldable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in late July in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

The Unpacked event will take place at Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in Samseong-dong.

“This unique location offers the world an opportunity to experience the captivating blend of past, present and future that defines Seoul,” the company said in a statement.

Beginning with the first Unpacked in March 2010 in Las Vegas, Samsung has held its Unpacked event in key cities like New York, London, Berlin and Barcelona for more than a decade.

Seoul was chosen this year due to its influence on global trends through its innovative and dynamic culture, and it also shows Samsung’s strong confidence in the foldable category.

“The foldable category embodies Samsung’s philosophy of delivering breakthrough innovation that pushes boundaries to reshape the future of mobile experiences,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics.

“Hosting Unpacked in Seoul holds great significance both as it is a city that has become an emerging epicenter of innovation and culture as well as the foldable category,” he added.

The company has consistently improved its foldable phones and innovated the user experience since the release of the first Galaxy Fold in 2019.

The tech giant mentioned that it aims to drive the widespread use of foldable phones and secure its position as the industry leader and category creator by releasing improved devices in the next generation of its foldable series that are the result of years of R&D and investment.

In February, Samsung held its last Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco to introduce three models of the Galaxy S23 series — Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra — and Galaxy Book3 laptops, among others.

