SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung to improve camera sensors for better video quality

NewsWire
0
0

Samsung is planning to bring major improvements in its next-generation ISOCELL camera sensors, especially in terms of video quality.

Multi-frame and multi-exposure processing improve still images by taking at least two frames, low exposure and high exposure, and merging them for better dynamic range, reports SamMobile.

However, it is difficult to do with videos since the camera needs to take at least 60 frames for a 30fps video.

The tech giant is planning to enhance video quality by improving light sensitivity, luminance range, dynamic range and depth sensing.

It has developed a high-refractive nano-structure for the optical wall between the colour filters of pixels and is calling it Nano-Photonics Color Routing which will come to ISOCELL cameras in 2024.

Moreover, the company is building an in-sensor, single-exposure high dynamic range (HDR) technology which will improve the dynamic range of videos.

Samsung is also planning to enhance the quality of portrait videos by using iToF (Indirect Time of Flight) depth sensors that will have an integrated image signal processor (ISP), the report said.

20221230-125604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BharatPe sees fresh resignations at top level as CTO, CPO move...

    Dorsey’s Square service to begin beta testing for Apple’s Tap to...

    Facebook to shut live shopping feature from Oct 1

    Agriculture Ministry to develop Development of Real Time Crop forecasting (RTCF)...