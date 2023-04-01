BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 FE with Exynos chip: Report

Tech giant Samsung will reportedly launch the Fan Edition of the S23 series which will feature the Exynos chip, in the fourth quarter of this year.

As reported by SamMobile, the upcoming Galaxy S23 FE will be powered by Exynos 2200 chip in all markets, including the US.

The Exynos 2200 was the tech giant’s first chip with an AMD graphics processing unit (GPU), and also powered the Galaxy S22 series in Europe.

The S23 FE smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP rear camera.

It will likely come in 128GB and 256GB storage variants, with 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

Also, the Galaxy S23 FE is expected to feature the same 4,500 mAh battery as its predecessors, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the tech giant was not planning to launch the Fan Edition for the S-series this year, which means that the ‘Galaxy S23 FE’ would not be launched.

The company did not even release the Galaxy S22 FE last year. Therefore, it seemed that the tech giant was done with the Fan Edition offerings.

