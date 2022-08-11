INDIASCI-TECH

Samsung to launch new foldable phones in India on Aug 16

Samsung on Thursday said its new foldable smartphones — Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 — will be launched in India on August 16, and people can pre-book their devices on its website via a live commerce event from 12 noon.

The company will reveal the prices of the fourth-generation of foldables on the same day.

Consumers who pre-book Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 via live commerce event can avail benefits worth Rs 40,000, the company said in a statement.

Additionally, consumers will also get a gift worth Rs 5,199 on pre-booking.

“As part of the live commerce, the special Bespoke Edition for Galaxy Z Flip4 and the 1TB storage variant of Galaxy Z Fold4 will also be available on Samsung Live,” said the company.

On pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition, customers will get a slim clear cover worth Rs 2,000 over and above the mentioned offers.

The special offers on live commerce will be valid till August 17.

Globally, Galaxy Z Flip4 for $1,000 and Galaxy Z Fold4 for $1,780 will be available for pre-order beginning August 10, with general availability starting August 26 in select countries.

Touted as the toughest foldables ever, the Flip4 and Fold4 come with armor Aluminum frames and hinge cover, along with exclusive Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the cover screen and rear glass.

Galaxy Z Flip4 comes in Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold and Blue finishes while Galaxy Z Fold4 in Graygreen, Beige and Phantom Black, along with Burgundy colours.

