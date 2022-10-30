SCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung to roll out One UI 5.0 for Galaxy S21 FE

Tech giant Samsung, which has already released a stable version of One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 for most of its flagship phones, is reportedly planning to release One UI 5.0 update for Galaxy S21 FE users.

According to GSMArena, the Galaxy S21 FE users did not have the opportunity to test the new software in beta testing, but Samsung has been working on it behind closed doors for quite some time.

Several traces of Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE future One UI 5.0 build based on Android 13 were found on the company’s servers and some suggest the update will arrive next month. Still, there’s no official confirmation about that, it added.

It will be Samsung’s first major update for the S21 FE since the phone launched with Android 12 earlier this year and it has promised to push at least four major updates to its flagship phones. Three more major Android updates await in the future.

While Samsung has made some design improvements in the new One UI update, it will bring minor enhancements to the Android colour palette, which matches the system UI colour based on the wallpaper. It will also introduce new App icons for Samsung’s native Apps.

Moreover, users of Galaxy phones running One UI 5.0 can personalise their lock screen and add new wallpapers. They can also customise the call background for each contact.

