BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Samsung to showcase Bespoke home appliances at IFA 2022

NewsWire
0
0

As the South Korean tech giant plans to expand its home appliance business in the European market, Samsung Electronics on Monday said it will display the latest Bespoke line of products at the upcoming IFA 2022 trade show, which is set to open in early September in Germany.

The Bespoke Home concept is Samsung’s attempt to usher in an era of customisable home appliances that go beyond technology and functionality, and incorporate customers’ personal needs and tastes, according to the company, reports Yonhap.

During IFA 2022, Samsung will showcase the Infinite Line, a new tier of kitchen appliances to the Bespoke family, with a plan to launch it in Europe in December.

Bespoke’s premium lineup of Infinite was unveiled in South Korea early this year to replace Samsung’s high-end built-in kitchen appliance line, Chef Collection.

The Bespoke Infinite features a premium full suite of wall ovens, cooktops, dishwashers, a smart hood system and refrigerators made with “timeless” materials, like stainless steel and ceramics, that are both durable and stylish, the company said.

Samsung first brought the Bespoke line to the European market in 2020, and they are now available in more than 20 European countries.

The IFA trade show will take place fully in person for the first time in three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

20220822-134605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s MMF industry poised for fast growth, potential to capture $20...

    This is how Oracle is helping Indian businesses in 2nd Covid...

    GST compensation cess formula to stay, Centre to borrow Rs 1.58...

    FPIs sold healthcare and IT stocks in March