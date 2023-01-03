Samsung Electronics Co on Tuesday unveiled its new Odyssey, ViewFinity and Smart Monitor lineups that will be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

The new lineups Awill deliver better image quality and a range of innovative features for users looking to work, play and live through their monitor display, the company said in a statement.

The tech giant will showcase two monitors in its Odyssey lineup — Odyssey Neo G9 and Odyssey OLED G9.

The Odyssey Neo G9 is a dual ultra-high definition (UHD) gaming monitor which will allow gamers to see “new levels of detail with an unparalleled field of view”.

It delivers 7,680A-2,160 resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio in one screen, and also features a 1000R curved 57-inch screen which uses quantum mini LED technology.

Moreover, the Odyssey Neo G9 Asupports a refresh rate of 240Hz.

“We are introducing the future of gaming monitors with our Odyssey Neo G9, making each game more lifelike with innovative features and picture quality on a new scale,” said Hoon Chung, executive vice president of Visual Display Business, Samsung Electronics.

On the other hand, the Odyssey OLED G9 monitor features a dual quad-HD 49-inch 1800R curved display, with a 32:9 ratio.

“The OLED screen illuminates each pixel separately and does not rely on a backlight, allowing a 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio while delivering true RGB and true black without colour filters,” the tech giant said.

In the ViewFinity lineup, Samsung will showcaseAthe ‘ViewFinity S9’ monitor which features a 5K 27-inch screen optimised for creative professionals such as graphic designers and photographers.

It offers 5,120 x 2,880 resolution and comes with a built-in Color Calibration Engine to ensure precise screen colour and brightness.

Additionally, the company will showcase a ‘Smart Monitor M8’ monitor which features a stylish and slim design, and comes in a new 27-inch size in addition to the existing 32-inch size, both with 4K resolution.

“The screen can now pivot 90 degrees, which helps users view long documents with less scrolling,” Samsung said.

